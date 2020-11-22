Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
11/22/2020 6:16 AM PT
Hidden within this brow-raising photo is an award-winning singer who got her start in the music industry as a songwriter.
Since the beginning of her career this talented star has released 7 studio albums ... And has continued to release music as she and her husband, who is the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, have grown their family.
The mother of three welcomed her third child earlier this year.
Now it is up to you to use the clues above to try and see if you have what it takes to uncover the mystery as to who this famous face could be in the warped photo!
