Guess Who This Sunkist Kid Turned Into!

Before this beach boy was making audiences laugh on a television sitcom, he was just another thirsty kid sippin' on soda in South Orange, New Jersey.

This little lad is best known for starring in a comedy series that takes place in a hospital -- his character was a doctor who the rest of the cast would call by his initials. You may recognize him from his hilarious "bro-mance" with a fellow actor on the show, on and off-screen!