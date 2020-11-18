Guess Who This Sunkist Kid Turned Into!
11/18/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this beach boy was making audiences laugh on a television sitcom, he was just another thirsty kid sippin' on soda in South Orange, New Jersey.
This little lad is best known for starring in a comedy series that takes place in a hospital -- his character was a doctor who the rest of the cast would call by his initials. You may recognize him from his hilarious "bro-mance" with a fellow actor on the show, on and off-screen!
During the height of his career, this star dove into writing and directing as well ... making his debut with the film "Garden State".
