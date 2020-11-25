Alex Trebek Overlooked for Spoken Word Grammy, Simon & Schuster Appealing
Alex Trebek Overlooked by Grammys ... Simon & Schuster Appealing
11/25/2020 7:32 AM PT
Alex Trebek was mysteriously dissed by the Grammys, because they declined to give him a nomination for his memoir, despite the publisher submitting his name for consideration.
Alex's book -- "The Answer is ... Reflections on My Life" -- was actually nominated in the category of Best Spoken Word Album. The publisher, Simon & Schuster, submitted Alex and Ken Jennings for the award -- they each voiced the book, but Alex was overlooked. Only Ken got a nom.
Ken Jennings even said, "This should 100% be Alex's Grammy nomination. He wrote the book and reads much of the audio book! Who do I speak to about this?"
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ, Simon & Schuster do not understand why Alex was not nominated and they are contacting the Grammys for answers.
TMZ broke the story ... Alex died November 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
