Guess Who This Sleeping Star Turned Into!

Guess Who This Sleeping Star Turned Into!

11/26/2020 8:10 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this sleeping beauty was casting spells in one of the largest film franchises in history, she was just another tired tot catching up on some rest in Paris, France.

This snoozing sweetheart received her debut role as a bookworm in a world filled with magic and wizards at the young age of 10. After numerous sequels and a starring role in a princess remake, she is now one of Hollywood's most popular actresses.

Try not to fill up too much on turkey this Thanksgiving ... or you'll be fast asleep just like this little woman!

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later