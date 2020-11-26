Guess Who This Sleeping Star Turned Into!
Guess Who This Sleeping Star Turned Into!
11/26/2020 8:10 AM PT
Before this sleeping beauty was casting spells in one of the largest film franchises in history, she was just another tired tot catching up on some rest in Paris, France.
This snoozing sweetheart received her debut role as a bookworm in a world filled with magic and wizards at the young age of 10. After numerous sequels and a starring role in a princess remake, she is now one of Hollywood's most popular actresses.
Try not to fill up too much on turkey this Thanksgiving ... or you'll be fast asleep just like this little woman!
