Megan Fox -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 17-year-old version of the "Transformers" star at a movie premiere in Los Angeles back in 2003 (left) just one year before she landed the role of Carla in "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen".

And, 17 years later ... The mother of three was seen lighting up the stage at an award show this past week in Los Angeles (right). Megan has gone on to star in a number of films including "Jennifer's Body", "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles", and "This Is 40."