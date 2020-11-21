What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Kendall Jenner have you feeling overwhelmed ... Take a moment to really look at the photos here, and try your best to see if you can spot any sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The model was recently seen out and about with some friends in Los Angeles, CA ... And we have made a few changes to the photo! It's up to you to try and find what differences have been made between these two super similar snaps!