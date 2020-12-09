FaZe Banks Throws Morning Hollywood Sign Party with Full DJ Set

Play video content Exclusive Details The Host Group

Ain't no party like a Hollywood party ... especially when it's bright and early in the morning at the actual Hollywood sign.

This is pretty wild, but popular pro gamer FaZe Banks and a small group of his peeps got to rage right next to the famous landmark Wednesday morning ... while Israeli DJ Itay Galo pumped the dance music.

Keep in mind, this was all going down just shortly after 7 AM ... amid the coronavirus pandemic and recently renewed L.A. County lockdown orders.

Tomer Shmulevich and The Hosts Group produced and organized the event with FaZe and other influencers, and tells us it obtained all the proper permits and ensured proper COVID-19 precautions were taken.

The entertainment company says everyone involved in the Hollywood sign shindig had to be tested and quarantine beforehand, and there were temperature checks on site.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... some people in the neighborhood called police on the party, but cops did not respond because the event was for a shoot and had acquired all the necessary permits.