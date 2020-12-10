Guess Who This Bottle Baby Turned Into!
12/10/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this happy little lady was a professional angel walking the runway and modeling on magazine covers, she was just another cute kid thirsty for the spotlight in Wilson, North Carolina.
This blonde beauty is a fashion icon known for strutting her stuff on some of the most famous runways around the world ... including Paris Fashion Week and on the popularly televised Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
She has notably been a close friend and member of Taylor Swift's 'Squad', even being featured in her secret agent inspired music video for the pop song "Bad Blood."