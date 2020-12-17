Capture Yourself in Full View with This Mini Camera Tripod

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Selfies are great, but sometimes you need someone to get a real shot of you in all your glory -- and that's where we come in with a lifesaver like no other.

Yes, peep the oh-so-useful and budget-friendly Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod -- which is here to solve all your picture problems ... especially when you're flying solo.

This versatile tool has 5 flexible and extremely durable legs that you can move around to get the height and angle you want. It also comes with 3 mounts that are easy to use and quick to set up. Basically, you'll be able to set up your shot however you please.

Unlike most tripods, it's compact and lightweight making it a breeze to carry around. Beyond taking photos, the tripod has a separate arm included that provides solid traction and stability, so you won't have to worry about any shakey content. All-in-all, the tripod is compatible with smartphones, compact cameras, and action cameras.

The tripod comes in a bright blue color that you'll never miss. It was already modestly priced at $24, but luckily the Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod is available for even lower at just $18.99.