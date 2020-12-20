Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

12/20/2020 6:47 AM PT
Getty/TMZ Composite

Hidden within this cheeky photo is an actress who is best known for her role in a hit vampire film saga.

This scrambled star got her start in entertainment at a young age, starring in films such as "Catch That Kid" and "Panic Room". She later went on to make a name for herself in several films that were based on a series of best-selling romance novels.

Use the clues above and take a really good look at the photo ... See if you have what it takes to uncover the mystery as to which celebrity has been hiding in this warped photo!

