Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
12/20/2020 6:47 AM PT
Hidden within this cheeky photo is an actress who is best known for her role in a hit vampire film saga.
This scrambled star got her start in entertainment at a young age, starring in films such as "Catch That Kid" and "Panic Room". She later went on to make a name for herself in several films that were based on a series of best-selling romance novels.
Use the clues above and take a really good look at the photo ... See if you have what it takes to uncover the mystery as to which celebrity has been hiding in this warped photo!