Guess Who This Flyin' Fella Turned Into!
12/22/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this petite pilot was a member of one of the most popular rap groups in history, he was just another Christmas kid opening his presents in Los Angeles, California.
This gifted guy is best known for adding some of the most iconic lyrics straight out of the biggest hip-hop songs. Shifting to the movie industry years later, he showed off his natural acting ability and even gained notoriety for co-writing the hilarious film named after a favorite day of the week.
He was born O'Shea, but you may know him better by his chill stage name.