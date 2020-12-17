Gangnam Style Singer Psy 'Memba Him?!
Gangnam Style Singer PSY 'Memba Him?!
12/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Korean Pop megastar PSY blasted onto the scene stateside in the middle of 2012 after his hit single Gangnam Style -- complete with an eye-popping music video consisting of hilarious antics and kooky choreography -- washed over the United States like a tidal wave leaving Americans amazed and addled.
PSY (real name Park Jae-sang) was already uber-famous across the Pacific before Gangnam Style had us doing his kooky cowboy dance ... with 5 studio albums, television appearances, a huge fan following and stadium-size live performances under his high-waisted belt.