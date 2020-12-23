Meek Mill Sends Toys and Clothing to Philly Families, Grateful Dad Chokes Up

Play video content Exclusive Details

Meek Mill's spreading a ton of holiday cheer in his hometown for families impacted by the criminal justice system by delivering some great gifts, and one big surprise.

Meek's DreamChasers crew is delivering sacks of gifts around Philadelphia ahead of Christmas -- all due respect to Santa -- and this stop at the Morse household was filled with emotions.

First off, the kids went nuts ... opening the gifts to find an Xbox Series X, Puma clothing, iPads and a lot more. They were already overjoyed, and then ... a surprise video call from Meek.

While the kids were tongue-tied, their Dad, Anthony Morse, had plenty to say to Meek. Anthony, who fosters 5 kids in addition to raising his own, got choked up as he expressed his gratitude.

Meek tells TMZ ... “It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me.”

He's also donating $30k to the volunteer group Twelve Days of Christmas ... which is buying gifts for 30 North Philly families.