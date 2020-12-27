Vanessa Hudgens -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 17-year-old version of the talented actress, rockin' these waves at a party in Los Angeles, CA back in 2005 (left). This was just one month prior to her rise to fame, following the release of Disney's "High School Musical."

And, 15 years later ... this gal has gone on to work on a number of projects including films such as, "Beastly" and "Spring Breakers." She has also appeared in several live television musicals such as "Rent" and "Grease." She recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and was seen looking better than ever at an award show in Los Angeles, CA just a few weeks ago (right).