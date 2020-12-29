Signs 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan's Death Might Be Drug Related
12/29/2020 6:49 AM PT
'Deadliest Catch' star Nick McGlashan appears to have died from some sort of drug overdose ... according to police investigating his death.
Law enforcement sources tell us Nashville PD got a call to a Holiday Inn outside Nashville Sunday afternoon. We're told Nick had been discovered unresponsive in his room by a friend. We're told the evidence at the scene "indicated the possibility of drug involvement."
Authorities still need to wait for the results from a toxicology test before making a final ruling on Nick's cause of death.
McGlashan was a prominent figure on the show ... making appearances from 2013-2020. He started fishing at a young age, just 13, and made his way up to captaining boats like the Cape Caution and Summer Bay -- but he battled addiction with drugs and alcohol along the way.
Nick was only 33.