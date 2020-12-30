Stars In The Snow -- Winter Wonderland!

It's that time of year to grab your coats and suit up for the frosty weather ... at least that's exactly what these stars seem to be doing!

From winter vacations, to posting pics from their backyards, it’s clear these celebs are getting a kick out of bundling up and braving the snow!

Celebs such as Drake, Amber Heard, Kylie Jenner and plenty of other stars have been sharing their frosty photos, in spirit of this season … and now it’s time for you to join in on all the fun!

Scroll through our gallery of stars in the snow to see all the other celebs with iced out pics!