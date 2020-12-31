NYPD Looking for Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Child of Stealing Cellphone
NYPD On the Hunt for Woman Who Attacked Black Child ... New Surveillance Video Shows Attack
12/31/2020 8:14 AM PT
The woman who falsely accused a 14-year-old boy of stealing her cellphone and then physically attacked him is now wanted by the NYPD, and new video shows the attack.
The NYPD just released surveillance video from the Arlo SoHo hotel in NYC, showing the end of the confrontation, where the woman clearly attacks the child before fleeing.
Cops have put a pic of her mug out, asking the public to help them locate her.
As we reported, the child and his parents, Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his wife, Kat, a musician herself who plays sax for Beyonce, were at the hotel when the woman confronted them and accused the child of stealing her iPhone.
After causing a scene, attacking the child and fleeing, an Uber driver found her phone in his car and returned it. So, she left it in the Uber.
Harrold spoke at a rally at City Hall Wednesday, along with his famed lawyer, Ben Crump, and Rev. Al Sharpton. He played "America the Beautiful" and "We Shall Overcome."
Harrold, Kat and Crump were on "TMZ Live" this week, decrying the woman's action and demanding the NYPD investigate ... and that's what they are now doing.