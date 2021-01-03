Prince Harry Now 'A Shadow of the Prince I Once Knew' Says Biographer

Prince Harry has lost his personality, his edge and his purpose ... this according to his biographer in a scathing review.

Angela Levin, who wrote "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" back in 2018, says Harry has lost his way and is now just following Meghan Markle's "woke ways" in the U.S.

Levin, who wrote an op-ed for the Sunday Telegraph, says Megan's doing great in California, while Harry has succumbed to her "woke ways" and "has become a shadow of the prince I once knew."

And, maybe this is just an English thing, but in the U.S. it sounds pretty sketchy ... she writes Harry jettisoned his "life as an action man to become an airy-fairy do-gooder."

She goes on and on, saying Harry "seems to accept being second to Meghan." She even suggests he changed his accent, pointing to a recent Harry and Meghan podcast.

And, there's this ... she thinks a lot of what Harry and Meghan are doing is a shameless money grab ... "The couple's endless announcements about clinching one money-raising deal after another ... could be seen as insensitive at a time when hundreds of thousands of livelihoods were lost." She says Harry has "tucked his family away in a multi-million-dollar mansion in California ... making himself look out of touch."