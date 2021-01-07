Shower Your Face in Gold (Literally), Kelly Clarkson Approved!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Fountain of Youth is a lot more achievable (and affordable) than you think ... and you can get a taste of that famous Midas Touch too while you're at it.

There's a happy medium that's of the highest quality and more importantly, affordable. It's known as the Oliglo Golden Radiance Complete Mask and Serum Set, which has been featured on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Oglio's mask and serum set combine revolutionary skin science with ancient rituals designed to rejuvenate, refine, and repair your skin with just one treatment. It includes a multi-action lifting mask that visibly transforms the skin after only one use and beyond that, it erases redness along with other imperfections.

Additionally, the set includes 24 Karat Gold Hyaluronic Serum. Yes, you'll be able to experience the transformative power of pure gold at a budget-friendly price. This serum targets fine lines and wrinkles while calming redness and evening the skin tone. Furthermore, it replenishes the skin's moisture leaving you with the most radiant glow.

In short, the benefits of the Oliglo Golden Radiance Complete Mask and Serum Set couldn't be more impressive and it doesn't hurt that the packaging is so Instagram-worthy. We guarantee everyone's going to want to know how you achieved your glow.

Stay ahead of all the beauty gurus and purchase this set for $54.99, which is a bargain and a half.