'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Last Day of Filming

The last supper is here for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" ... Kim Kardashian and her fam are about to sit down for lunch on the final day of filming.

Kim just posted video from the final day on the set of 'Keeping Up' ... showing the final time the reality show crew is setting up microphones for Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris.

It looks and sounds bittersweet ... Kim tells her audio technician not to cry as the Kardashians get outfitted with mics for the final time after 14 long years.

Kim's also showing off the elaborate table set up for a final family meal ... the place settings for each family member are super cute, with personal emojis for everyone from Saint West to Scott Disick. Oh, and there's tons of flowers too.