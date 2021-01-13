Guess Who This Raincoat Runt Turned Into!
1/13/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this runt in a raincoat was the ultimate fashion icon, she was just another cute kid preparing for a downpour in Harlow, United Kingdom.
This spicy sweetheart is best known for her posh performances in a widely-popular girl band that took over the world. As a global phenomenon she has been serving fierce looks -- like this matching red outfit -- since she was a child, but she might look more familiar in a little black dress.
Now, this fashion designer is a mother of four kids of her own, whom she had with a professional soccer player.