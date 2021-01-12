Jake on 'Pinwheel' 'Memba Him?!

East Coast actor George James is best known for playing Jake in the wind-powered boarding house filled with wacky puppets and good vibes on the iconic '80s children's television show " Pinwheel ."

While George James shared the small screen with some plush puppets including Aurelia, Plus and Minus, Ebenezer T. Squint, Molly O'Mole, Luigi O'Brien and many more ... he also was cast alongside other actors like Lindanell Rivera and C.C. Loveheart as the mime, Coco ... and of course Dale Engel and Betty Rozek as Smitty and Sal.