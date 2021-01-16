Latin Singer Chesca Positive for COVID, MLK Day Performance Still On

Exclusive Details

Latin singer Chesca -- an artist who was supposed to perform at Joe Biden's MLK Day celebration -- just announced she caught the coronavirus ... but the show will still go on, with her in the mix no less.

Chesca took to IG to break the news Saturday, writing in Spanish that she recently attended a recording session at a studio in Miami ... where one of the producers looked sick. She says she asked if it was COVID-related, and he assured it wasn't -- he said he was hungover.

Not the case it turns out ... Chesca says it was COVID all along, because everyone in the studio that day caught the virus. Chesca posted her positive test result, with a caption that reads ... "#F***COVID." Looks like she got a rapid antigen test too.

Chesca tells TMZ ... "Luckily none of us are experiencing bad symptoms and feel ok. We all tested positive as well. I have mild to 0 symptoms and I feel good just a bit of body aches."

She adds, "I feel good and I am doing the performance on my own. They are putting a camera and I’ll be alone." So Chesca's going to perform on Monday, as scheduled.

On Monday the 18th, join us for a celebration of the National MLK #DayOfService. After a day of Americans serving their communities, we'll come together for an evening of music and inspiring speakers.https://t.co/xbwhvHrVMe — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021 @BidenInaugural

She is one of more than a dozen speakers and performers set to take center stage Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It appears some of the appearances are going to be virtual, while others will be held in person, with CDC guidelines in mind.

Some of the folks who will speak or sing/perform ... Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Reverand Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield, and Bebe Winans.

The show will air Monday on Bideninagural.org, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook starting at 8PM ET.