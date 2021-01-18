Martin Luther King Jr.'s Family Lays Wreath on His Tomb

Martin Luther King Jr.'s loved ones paid their respects to the legendary Civil Rights leader ... on the day America honors the man whose dream for equality in the country is still being fought for today.

MLK's sister, Christine King Farris, her son Isaac Newton Farris Jr. and MLK's daughter Bernice King were among the family members who placed a wreath beside the tombstone he shares with his wife, Coretta Scott King.

The family gathered at the King Center in Atlanta for this year's Community Commemorative Service.

The MLK Day holiday -- in honor of his January 15 birthday -- seems more significant than ever after a year of civil unrest, protesting systemic racism and police brutality.

However, in the nation's capital, the MLK Jr. Memorial isn't even open to the public due to the fortification and heightened security following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.