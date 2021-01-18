Ohio State Star Justin Fields Declares For NFL Draft, Jets Next?!

Breaking News

Ohio State superstar Justin Fields is moving on from the Buckeyes -- the QB just announced he'll enter the NFL Draft ... and it begs the question, is New York his next destination?!

The Jets are slated to pick #2 overall in April's draft ... and some believe they could take Fields and move on from Sam Darnold.

Of course, Jets star Quinnen Williams told TMZ Sports this month that he would NOT go that route -- preferring Alabama's Devonta Smith instead.

If the Jets do pass, Fields doesn't figure to fall too far -- he's considered either the 2nd- or 3rd-best QB in the entire draft.

As for leaving OSU, Fields was emotional in making the announcement Monday ... thanking his coach, his teammates and Buckeye nation for embracing him after he transferred to the school from Georgia.

"To my teammates, I will miss you more than you know," Fields said in his lengthy goodbye note. "I hope I have made the same impact on you that you have made on me. The bonds formed these last two years will last a lifetime; in you, I will always have brothers."