Joe Biden Isn't Getting Government Plane to Fly Him to D.C. Inauguration
Joe Biden Denied Government Aircraft ... Flying Private to D.C. Inauguration
1/19/2021 11:51 AM PT
Donald Trump's pettiness apparently knows no bounds, because Joe Biden isn't getting what Trump himself got ... a government aircraft taking him to D.C. for his inauguration.
Biden just boarded a private jet for the short flight to Washington. Protocol has been for the incoming President to get the courtesy of a military aircraft. Aside from the fact this tradition is rooted in the transfer of power, it's gotta be safer, with all the bells and whistles that come with it.
FYI ... Donald Trump was afforded this courtesy when he flew to Washington on January 19, 2017, the day before he was inaugurated.
This is one in a series of protocol breaks. Among the others ...
-- Trump hasn't called Biden to congratulate him on winning the election
-- Trump has not invited Biden to the White House
-- Trump has offered tepid cooperation in the transition, making it much harder for Biden and his team to prepare for the ascendency to power.
-- Trump will not greet Biden on January 20th for tea at the White House before Biden heads to the Capitol
-- Trump will not attend Biden's inauguration
One more tradition ... an outgoing President leaves a note for the incoming President in the Oval Office. Trump was effusive about the note Obama left him. Joe Biden ... don't hold your breath.