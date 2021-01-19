Go to Bed with Filth-Free Sheets Each Night, Get a Self-Cleaning Set

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Tired of wondering ... when was the last time I washed my sheets??? Well, wonder no more ... 'cause now, your spread can clean itself.

The Core Copper 4-Piece Sheet Set: Self-Cleaning Luxury Bedding solves your lack of clean sheets problem ... for good. And yes, it's as magical as it sounds.

Every fiber within these sheets is infused with pure, natural copper, which has been scientifically proven to eliminate 99% of bacteria, fungi, mold and more that build up in your bed each night. In short, it's self-cleaning, anti-odor and moisture-wicking, so brace yourself for next-level slumber.

Overall, the sheets stay clean much longer than your standard set, but beyond less laundry, they'll do wonders for your skin. The extra clean bedding reduces acne and rejuvenates your skin overnight. Additionally, the sheet set includes a 600 thread count of luxuriously soft and durable bamboo material.

It also comes in all sizes including a twin, twin XL, queen, king and a California king, so it works no matter how big or small your bed might be.

Typically the sheets sell for $230, but it's your lucky day ... this set starts at only $76.95, with larger sizes having a bigger discount. Sweet dreams!