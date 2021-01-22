VP Kamala Harris Will Live at Blair House While Official Residence Repaired

While President Biden's already getting comfy in the White House, Vice President Harris can't unpack just yet ... but her temporary home is pretty rich in history.

The Veep and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be living at Blair House ... a 19th-century row house situated across Pennsylvania Avenue from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. It's also steps away from the White House.

The house -- dubbed The President's Guest House -- is usually reserved for former presidents and other dignitaries when they're in town. It consists of 4 distinct buildings merged into one ... featuring 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms and a total of 119 rooms.

It's unclear how long VP Harris will be at Blair -- the traditional Vice President's mansion at the Naval Observatory is undergoing numerous repairs at the Navy's request. Once Harris does move in, she'll be the 8th VP to live there since 1893.

Blair House is also where incoming Presidents typically stay the night before Inauguration Day, just as the Bidens did this week. Another fun fact: President Truman lived there too while the White House underwent renovations after World War II.