Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
1/24/2021 5:28 AM PT
Hidden within this eye-catching photo is an English actor who got his start acting in British films.
This famous fella has gone on to star in many more projects, and is most known for his roles in, "The Holiday," "Sherlock Holmes," "The Young Pope," and several others. He even received a BAFTA Award back in 2000 for his performance in the film "The Talented Mr. Ripley."
Use these clues and take a really good look around the photo above to see if you have what it takes to uncover the mystery as to which celebrity has been hiding in this warped photo!