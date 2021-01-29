'Child's Play' Chucky and Glen Ray Appear in False Amber Alert in Texas

Chucky abducted his son and is on the run while wielding a huge kitchen knife ... is what some Texans were led to believe after a faulty Amber Alert was released.

The Texas Department of Safety accidentally sent out the alert Friday morning ... featuring the "Child's Play" horror series character and his "Seed of Chucky" son, Glen Ray.

The Amber Alert blared this out ... the "Abducted Child" Glen -- all 2'3" of him -- was last seen Thursday morning in Henderson ... and the 28-year-old "Suspect" Chucky was wearing blue denim overalls and was carrying a knife.

Clearly ... it was just a horrific mistake.

The Texas DPS tells TMZ ... "This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again."