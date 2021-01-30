L.A. COVID-19 Restrictions Reduced, Let Outdoor Dining Commence!!
1/30/2021 12:01 AM PT
California's stay-at-home order has been lifted, allowing average Joes and celebs alike to dine outdoors this weekend for the first time since November.
Take a look at some of your favorite celebs who have already practiced some outdoor dining over the course of the pandemic in all parts of the country.
Martha Stewart, Ross Mathews and Prince Royce are just some of the many celebs who have noshed without ceilings ... though not EVERYONE is happy about it.
Check out the pics ... Salma Hayek, Larsa Pippen, Kyle Richards, Tyler the Creator, Mark McGrath and Vivica A. Fox also got their grub on alfresco.