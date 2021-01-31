January Jones -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

January Jones' good looks are never-ending!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the "Mad Men" actress showing off her pearly whites at a movie premiere in Los Angeles back in 2000 (left). This leading lady was nominated several times over the years for her role in "Mad Men".

And 21 years later ... She was most recently seen looking better than ever, celebrating her birthday earlier this month (right). The talented star has acted in a number of other projects, her most recent include Netflix's "Spinning Out" and "The Politician."

The month of January may come and go but these looks are here to stay!

The question is ...