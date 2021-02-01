Mike Pence Flies Coach, Couch Surfs Post-Vice Presidency

Exclusive

Mike Pence has just gotten a dose of post-Veep reality, because Air Force 2 has a new leaseholder ... which is why he took a flight Monday -- IN COACH!!!

Pence and his wife, Karen, hopped aboard an American Airlines jet from Saint Croix to Charlotte, NC. They settled into their coach seats, with Secret Service agents nearby.

It gets even more real. There are reports the former Vice Prez is couch surfing while he and his wife look for more permanent digs. He has said his family will move back to Indiana come summer.