Pregnant Ex-Olympian Shawn Johnson Has COVID, She's Scared and Exhausted

Shawn Johnson -- the 2008 Olympic gold medal gymnast -- is not only dealing with the normal challenges of pregnancy, but she's also tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Olympic star -- who's expecting her second child with husband, football player Andrew East -- revealed she has coronavirus Sunday evening, saying her results came back positive and, "Not going to lie... I'm nervous."

Shawn added ... "my body is just exhausted." She's especially concerned about the virus because she's had asthma her entire life -- plus, she says a very close family member fought off a serious case of COVID-19 just last month.

So far, she's dealing with a cough, severe sore throat and a headache. She's also super tired, but chalks a lot of that up to pregnancy.

Shawn's family already had a rough stretch, as she says their 15-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel, just got over having RSV -- a different respiratory virus that can be incredibly scary for little kids.

Her husband had previously tested positive for COVID ... something the couple revealed last month when they announced they were expecting baby #2.