Vince Young Hired Back at Texas, 2nd Chance After Being Fired in 2019

Breaking News

Vince Young is back in Austin!!!

The 37-year-old college football legend is back in business with his beloved Texas Longhorns ... after he was fired from his role with the school back in 2019.

This time around, the former Heisman Trophy finalist will serve as a special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte.

The University has not said what Young's responsibilities will be. It also did not reveal his salary.

But Vince -- who famously led UT to a National Championship in 2005 -- is stoked about the move ... tweeting he's "so happy" about his new gig.

I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!🤘🏿 — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) February 2, 2021 @VinceYoung10

Young says he plans to "share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!"

Young had previously worked for UT as a part-time Neighborhood Longhorns development officer -- a fundraising gig -- but he was fired in 2019, months after a second drunk driving arrest.

At the time, the UT officials said Young failed to "maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the University."

Young's off the field struggles are well-documented -- from multiple drunk driving arrests to financial issues. But in 2019, the ex-QB vowed to get help and turn his life around.

Maybe the hiring is a sign he's making process.

Young is considered one of the greatest players in Texas Longhorns history -- famously leading the team to a National Championship in 2005.