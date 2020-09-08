Vince Young Avoids Jail Time In DWI Case ... Charge Dismissed

Exclusive

Vince Young won't have to spend any more time behind bars over his DWI case stemming from a 2019 arrest ... TMZ Sports has learned the case has now been dismissed after the ex-NFL QB completed a diversion program.

We broke the story ... 37-year-old Vince was arrested on Feb. 4 in Fort Bend County, Texas last year after police officers say he was drunk driving at around 4:30 AM.

Cops say Young slurred his speech, bombed field sobriety tests and emitted a strong odor of alcohol during the stop.

Young was initially hit with a DWI charge over the incident ... but prosecutors eventually reduced the charge to misdemeanor obstruction of a highway after Young and his attorney successfully fought it in court.

Still, Young was facing up to 180 days in jail over the Class B misdemeanor ... but court records show the case was dismissed on Aug. 25.

According to court docs ... Young "completed a pretrial intervention program supervised by the probation department," which led to the dismissal.

It's not Young's first drunk driving case ... remember, back in 2016, he pled no contest to a DUI charge and was sentenced to 18 months probation.