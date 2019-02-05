Vince Young Arrested for Drunk Driving ... Again

EXCLUSIVE

Vince Young was arrested for DWI in Texas on Monday morning ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to police records, the 35-year-old ex-NFL quarterback was busted in Fort Bend County.

One source familiar with the case tells us Young was pulled over around 4 AM. Records show he was booked into Fort Bend County Jail but posted bond and was released.

We've reached out to Young's camp for comment -- so far, no word back.

It's not the first time Young has been busted for drunk driving -- back in 2016, the former University of Texas star was arrested for DUI after cops say he was driving dangerously in Austin.

Young pled no contest in his 2016 case and was sentenced to 18 months probation. He later apologized to his fans and said he "understood the seriousness of the situation."

TMZ Sports obtained the police footage from the 2016 arrest which shows Young refusing field sobriety tests and getting frustrated with arresting officers ... at one point saying, "Are we going to jail or not?"

Young was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 3rd overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award. He was a 2-time Pro Bowl selection and last played with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.