Ex-NFL Stud Barry Cofield Pleads Not Guilty In Heroin & Cop-Ramming Case

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NY Giants DL Barry Cofield -- a key member of the '07 Super Bowl team -- has pled not guilty to all charges stemming from an insane police chase where he allegedly smashed into a cop car.

... oh, while allegedly carrying heroin in his pocket.

Cops in Seminole County, Florida say they found the 34-year-old passed out behind the wheel of a Cadillac Escalade around 2:40 AM on July 3 ... and when they tried to wake him up, he punched the gas and led cops on a wild chase.

Cops say the 6'4", 250 pounder drove into a white 4-door vehicle -- but didn't stop -- and eventually led officers into a gated community ... where he continued to drive like a maniac.

Eventually, cops say they used a squad car to block Cofield in -- but he tried to ram through the vehicle. That's when cops got out of their cars and tried to smash in Cofield's window in an effort to drag him out of the driver's seat.

Cofield ultimately surrendered -- and cops say during the arrest they found two small baggies of heroin in his pocket.

Cops also say Cofield reeked of alcohol.

He was initially booked on 5 charges -- heroin possession, assaulting an officer, DUI, resisting arrest and fleeing from police.

But, the charges were later reduced to just heroin possession and DUI causing damage or injury.

Cofield's attorney appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea on the ex-NFL player's behalf.

If convicted, he faces up to 5 years in prison.

Cofield played 10 years in the NFL after being drafted by the Giants in 2006.