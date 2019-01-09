Eric Reid Not Targeted By Random Drug Tests ... Says NFL & NFLPA

The NFL and NFLPA both say Eric Reid was NOT targeted for excess drug tests as a punishment for kneeling ... claiming they have PROOF the process was truly random.

The Carolina Panthers safety is currently suing the NFL for collusion -- claiming owners blackballed him (along with Colin Kaepernick) for taking a knee during the national anthem -- and believes the 7 drug tests he was forced to take in 11 weeks this season was payback.

"That has to be statistically impossible," Reid told reporters last month ... "I'm not a mathematician, but there's no way that's right."

But, in a joint statement released by the league and the NFL Player's Association on Wednesday ... both say, "Mr. Reid's tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm" and "his selection for testing was normal."

"There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing."

The league and the player's association added, "We take any claim questioning the integrity of our collectively bargained performance-enhancing drug policy seriously."

So far, no comment from Reid -- guessing we'll hear from him soon.

The 27-year-old logged 71 tackles in 13 starts for the Panthers this season ... but is slated for free agency this offseason.