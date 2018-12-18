Nick Cannon Believes NFL's Messing With Eric Reid, Drug Tests Are 'F*cked Up'

Nick Cannon NFL's Messing W/ Eric Reid ... Drug Tests Are 'F*cked Up'

Nick Cannon says he has no doubt the NFL's random drug testing of Eric Reid before and after games is the league's way of messing with the DB ... saying, "It's f*cked up."

Reid was randomly selected to pee in a cup for the 7th time this season after the Panthers' loss to the Saints on Monday night ... and the dude was pissed about it afterward.

Panthers S Eric Reid on his seventh random drug test this year and whether it will be part of his grievance case against the league pic.twitter.com/w0Heqzj264 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 18, 2018

"I've been here 11 weeks, I've been drug tested seven times. That has to be statistically impossible. I'm not a mathematician, but there's no way that's right."

Enter Cannon ... who tells TMZ Sports he "absolutely" thinks the tests are the NFL's way of getting back at Reid for supporting Colin Kaepernick in his kneeling protests.

"I think it's f*cked up," the actor said outside of Ace of Diamonds.

For his part ... Eric says he'll be using the tests as part of his collusion case against the NFL.

The other side of the coin ... the drug testing is conducted by an independent company hired jointly by the NFL and the NFL Player's Association. Point being, the players had some control over which company is administering the tests.

In the meantime -- Reid has continued to show support for Kaepernick ... even wearing cleats with an image of the kneeling QB on them during Monday night's game.