NY Jets Chris Herndon Pleads Guilty In DUI Crash Case, License Revoked

NY Jets tight end Chris Herndon -- a breakout star in 2018 -- pled guilty in his DUI case stemming from a June 2018 crash, TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, the 22-year-old smashed into another car on the 1-80 highway in New Jersey on June 2 after witnesses say he was speeding at more than 100 mph.

The police footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Herndon's 2018 Nissan Armada flipped on its side and badly damaged. Miraculously, both Herndon and the other driver -- a 76-year-old man -- escaped without any major injuries.

Herndon bombed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI. He claimed he only had 2 cups of wine before getting behind the wheel that night.

Now, we've learned Herndon's case went before a judge on Wednesday.

Court records show Herndon entered a guilty plea -- though it's unclear if he copped to a lesser charge. We've reached out to court officials but so far, no one seems to have the answer.

What we do know ... Herndon was sentenced to complete 12 hours of an intoxicated driver education program. Plus, his driver's license was revoked for 90 days. He was also hit with $639 in fines and fees.

The former Miami Hurricanes star had a pretty solid rookie season with the Jets -- catching 39 passes for more than 500 yards and 4 TDs.

The NFL will also likely punish Herndon. Other players and NFL execs have faced suspensions for DUIs in the past.