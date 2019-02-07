Vince Young Says He'll Get Help After 2nd Drunk Driving Arrest

Vince Young I'll Get Help After 2nd Drunk Driving Arrest

Vince Young says he's taking "full responsibility" for his drunk driving arrest this week -- and it sounds like he's about to check into rehab to clean himself up.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the former NFL star was arrested around 4 AM in Fort Bend County, Texas early Monday morning. It's the 2nd time the 35-year-old quarterback has been arrested for drunk driving.

Young broke his silence on the situation Wednesday night -- saying, "I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down.

"With the help of God and my loved ones, I am going to take aggressive actions to make sure this never happens again. I take full responsibility for my actions."

While he didn't specifically say "rehab" -- seems that (or some kind of alcohol treatment) is the plan here.

Young was arrested for drunk driving back in 2016 after cops say he was driving dangerously in Texas. He was sentenced to 18 months probation in that case and later apologized to his fans.