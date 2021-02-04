Guess Who This Mullet Man Turned Into!

Before this mini-man on the microphone was up late cracking jokes to a live audience, he was just another funny fella repping a mullet in Bay Ridge, New York.

This singing star is best known for his quirky comedy, topical impressions, and hilarious musical stylings -- which he showed off effortlessly in an audition that launched his career. This weekend gig was just the beginning ... he caught the bug for the big screen but eventually shifted back to late-night entertainment.