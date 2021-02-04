Guess Who This Mullet Man Turned Into!
2/4/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this mini-man on the microphone was up late cracking jokes to a live audience, he was just another funny fella repping a mullet in Bay Ridge, New York.
This singing star is best known for his quirky comedy, topical impressions, and hilarious musical stylings -- which he showed off effortlessly in an audition that launched his career. This weekend gig was just the beginning ... he caught the bug for the big screen but eventually shifted back to late-night entertainment.
Now, you can catch him letting his hair down in sketches and interviewing some of your favorite celebrities as a television host.