Eric van der Woodsen on 'Gossip Girl' 'Memba Him?!

2/3/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Connor Paolo was still a teenager when he landed the life-changing role of the complex high school student, Eric van der Woodsen -- who had some crazy family connections -- on the iconic The CW television show "Gossip Girl."

Conor Paolo was cast alongside some serious up-and-coming actors including Penn Badgley as the cool in-law, Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as the sharp-dressed half brother, Chuck Bass ... and of course, Blake Lively as his sister, Serena van der Woodsen.

Connor went on to also star in the ABC drama "Revenge."

Guess what he looks like now a decade later!

