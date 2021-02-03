Eric Van Der Woodsen on 'Gossip Girl' 'Memba Him?!
2/3/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York City native Connor Paolo was still a teenager when he landed the life-changing role of the complex high school student, Eric van der Woodsen -- who had some crazy family connections -- on the iconic The CW television show "Gossip Girl."
Conor Paolo was cast alongside some serious up-and-coming actors including Penn Badgley as the cool in-law, Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as the sharp-dressed half brother, Chuck Bass ... and of course, Blake Lively as his sister, Serena van der Woodsen.
Connor went on to also star in the ABC drama "Revenge."