Hot Mom Sandra Van Ryan in 'Wild Things' 'Memba Her?!
Hot Mom in 'Wild Things' 'Memba Her?!
1/28/2021 12:01 AM PT
Southern California actress Theresa Russell was in her early 40s when she took on the role of the head-turning widow Sandra Van Ryan -- who has a secret relationship with her daughter's high school counselor and her super dreamy "deckhand" -- in the skin-filled '90s film "Wild Things."
Theresa Russell shared the silver screen with some awesome actors including Denise Richards as her trust-lusting daughter, Kelly Van Ryan, Matt Dillon as the double-crossing counselor, Sam Lombardo ... and of course Bill Murray as the insurance-scamming lawyer, Ken Bowden.
Russell can also be spotted in "Spider-Man 3" and "Bad Timing."