Gabe Duncan on 'Good Luck Charlie' 'Memba Him?!
Gabe Duncan on 'Good Luck Charlie' 'Memba Him?!
1/26/2021 12:01 AM PT
Southern California local Bradley Steven Perry was only 12 years old when shot to stardom after he landed the role of the mischievous middle child Gabe Duncan -- who liked to annoy the neighbors and play pranks on his huge household -- on the family-friendly Disney Channel sitcom "Good Luck Charlie."
Bradley Steven Perry shared the small screen with some cool child actors including Bridgit Mendler as the older sister, Teddy Duncan, Jason Dolley as the big bro, PJ Duncan ... and of course Mia Talerico as the title character in the show, Charlie Duncan.