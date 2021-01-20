Bailey in 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' 'Memba Her?!

1/20/2021 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native Jenna Boyd was only 12 years old when she gained fame after landing the role of Bailey -- who helps Tibby film her documentary while battling leukemia and sadly dies while in the hospital -- in the 2005 denim drama "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants."

Jenna Boyd shared the big screen for the trouser-based film with some big names including America Ferrera as the father-feuding, Carmen Lowell, Alexis Bledel as the love-struck, Lena Kaligaris, Amber Tamblyn as the suckumentary filmmaker Tabitha "Tibby" Tomko-Rollins ... and of course, Blake Lively as the soccer camp crush, Bridget Vreeland.

Guess what she looks like now at 27 years old!

