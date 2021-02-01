Little Helena in 'Eyes Wide Shut' 'Memba Her?!

Little Helena in 'Eyes Wide Shut' 'Memba Her?!

2/1/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 5
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Warner Bros.

West coast actor Madison Eginton was 10-years-old when she was cast as the adorable daughter Helena Hartford -- who is the naive little kid of the lust-torn couple Dr. William and Alice Hartford -- in Stanley Kubrick's final film "Eyes Wide Shut."

Eginton is accompanied in Stanley's sex-filled flick with some big named stars including Nicole Kidman as Helena's erotically day-dreaming mom, Alice Hartford ... and of course Tom Cruise as Helena's orgy attending escort-hiring physician father, Dr. William Hartford.

Madison Eginton went on to be cast on TV shows like "ER" and "Touched By An Angel."

Guess what Madison looks like now in her 30's!

More 'Memba Thems!

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later