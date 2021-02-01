Little Helena in 'Eyes Wide Shut' 'Memba Her?!

West coast actor Madison Eginton was 10-years-old when she was cast as the adorable daughter Helena Hartford -- who is the naive little kid of the lust-torn couple Dr. William and Alice Hartford -- in Stanley Kubrick's final film "Eyes Wide Shut."

Eginton is accompanied in Stanley's sex-filled flick with some big named stars including Nicole Kidman as Helena's erotically day-dreaming mom, Alice Hartford ... and of course Tom Cruise as Helena's orgy attending escort-hiring physician father, Dr. William Hartford.