Serena Williams Rocks 1-Legged Catsuit at Australian Open, Dominates

SLAYYYYYYYY.

Serena Williams killed the fashion game -- and her opponent -- in her first official match at the Australian Open ... rockin' a 1-legged catsuit in an awesome tribute to track legend Florence Griffith Joyner.

The G.O.A.T. took the court Sunday against Laura Siegemund and just beat the daylights out of the German in 2 straight sets.

After the match, Serena explained her outfit.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up," Serena said.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court."



The story behind @serenawilliams's #AO2021 outfit 🙌 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xpN288AXsp — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 8, 2021 @AustralianOpen

"Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing."

She added, "The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, 'Oh, my god, this is so brilliant.'"

Flo-Jo was one of the greatest sprinters in American history -- speeding to 3 gold medals at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.

Griffith Joyner passed away in 1988 after suffering an epileptic seizure in her sleep. She was only 38 -- but her reputation as an elite athlete and fashion icon lives on.