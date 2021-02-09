Claudia Conway's 'American Idol' Audition Teased in Season Premiere

Play video content ABC

The folks at "American Idol" know gold fell in their laps when Claudia Conway auditioned ... and they're, very wisely, milking it even before the season begins.

Kellyanne Conway's headline-grabbing teen got the front-and-center tease treatment Monday night in a new trailer for the upcoming 'AI' season on ABC ... and they didn't pussyfoot with the big name they had in their midst. Claudia's appearance was cut as its own TV spot.

You hear Ryan Seacrest talking about how she's a social media sensation, but perhaps more importantly ... she's the kid of 2 very famous political figures, which CC herself alludes to on camera.

We also get to see what the judges have to say about her, at least momentarily.

It's a great hook into the season, and folks online seemed genuinely shocked the gal was involved at all. Guess they weren't paying attention, because Claudia herself revealed she was trying out way back in November 2020 -- she posted some behind-the-scenes footage.

We'd also spoken to Ryan himself about her audition, asking if she'd be getting through on talent or her name.

